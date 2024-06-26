HTS Announces Removal of Military Wing Commander ‘Abu Hassan 600’ Amid Leadership Reshuffle

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has announced the removal of Murhaf Abu Qasra, also known as “Abu Hassan 600,” from his position as commander of the military wing. This decision, made after a meeting of the wing’s leadership and brigade commanders, marks a significant reshuffle within the organization. Although Abu Hassan 600 has stepped down, he will remain a part of HTS.

The HTS leader, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, has temporarily taken over the leadership of the military wing, with no successor appointed to Abu Hassan 600 yet. This move is linked to the ongoing crisis within HTS, where accusations of collaboration with other factions or the regime have caused divisions and led to the arrest of several leaders on suspicion of working with foreign agents.

Last year, a secret raid and arrest campaign targeted prominent leaders in the “General Security Service” on charges of collaborating with Russia, the Syrian regime, and the United States. After months of arrests and tensions, HTS announced the closure of the file and the release of those arrested for spying for foreign parties. However, the organization continues to make internal structural changes.

Abu Hassan 600 himself was not immune to these accusations; he was arrested in December after being implicated in an investigation report on foreign agents but was released about two weeks later. This leadership change indicates a significant shift in HTS’s structure and leadership as it addresses internal conflicts and strives to strengthen its position in the region.

