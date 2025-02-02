EU Praises Syrian President Sharaa’s Speech but Maintains Sanctions on Syria

The European Union (EU) has welcomed the recent statements made by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, with Luis Bueno, the EU spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, describing them as an important step toward political transition and democratization in Syria.

Speaking to Al Arabiya, Bueno emphasized that Sharaa’s vision aligns with the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and democratic governance. He also revealed that a European diplomatic delegation recently met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus to discuss political transition, security, and the potential lifting of EU sanctions. Bueno added that the EU is committed to enhancing its presence in Damascus and supporting Syria’s transition efforts.

EU: Sanctions on Syria Remain in Place for Now

Despite the diplomatic engagement, the EU has ruled out any immediate lifting of sanctions on Syria. Kaia Callas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, stated that sanctions relief is not currently on the bloc’s agenda.

Speaking to Reuters, Callas clarified that while future discussions on modifying the sanctions regime could take place, such a move would only be considered if Syria demonstrates concrete progress toward political reform.

“One of the issues is whether we could, in the future, consider amending the sanctions regime. However, this is not currently on the agenda. It could become a discussion point later when we see positive steps,” she explained.

While most EU governments have welcomed the fall of the Assad regime, Western diplomats remain cautious about how to engage with opposition forces, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Diplomats insist that before making any major policy shifts—such as lifting sanctions, removing HTS from terrorist lists, or providing financial aid—they need to assess how opposition groups handle the transition.

Sharaa’s Inaugural Speech: A Vision for Syria’s Future

In his first address to the Syrian people since assuming the transitional presidency, Ahmad al-Sharaa declared that Syria had entered a new era following its “liberation” from the Assad regime.

Sharaa acknowledged the immense sacrifices of the Syrian people, both inside and outside the country, crediting the martyrs, detainees, and revolutionaries who gave their lives in the pursuit of freedom and dignity. He emphasized that the struggle began with the chants of demonstrators in public squares and continued through years of resistance against bombardment, barrel bombs, and chemical attacks.

Recognizing the complexity of the transition, Sharaa underscored the need for nationwide participation to rebuild Syria. His vision includes:

An inclusive transitional government representing Syria’s diverse population, including men, women, and youth, to lead state-building efforts.

A preparatory committee to establish a temporary legislative council that will fill the vacuum left by the dissolution of the People’s Assembly.

A National Dialogue Conference that will bring together various political factions to shape Syria’s future governance model.

Key Priorities of the New Government

During his speech, Sharaa outlined several immediate priorities for the transitional government, including:

Ensuring civil peace by prosecuting individuals responsible for crimes against the Syrian people, whether inside or outside the country. Restoring Syria’s sovereignty by reestablishing control over all national territory and rebuilding state institutions on principles of efficiency, justice, and transparency—free from corruption and nepotism. Reviving the economy to restore Syria’s regional and international standing, create real job opportunities, and improve living conditions for citizens. Rebuilding essential services in areas that have suffered from prolonged neglect and destruction.

A Call for Unity and Justice

Sharaa concluded his speech with a call for all Syrians to participate in rebuilding the nation, stressing that Syria must become a “beacon of knowledge and progress” and a “haven of peace and prosperity.”

“We will build the Syria of the future—one of prosperity, progress, and justice,” he declared.

His speech was seen as a plea for national unity, urging all factions to set aside differences and work together toward a peaceful and democratic Syria.

Sweeping Reforms: Dissolution of Military Factions, the People’s Assembly, and the Baath Party

As part of Syria’s political restructuring, the government announced sweeping institutional changes, including:

Dissolution of all military factions and their integration into the state security forces.

Abolition of the 2012 Constitution and suspension of all exceptional laws enacted under the Assad regime.

Dissolution of the People’s Assembly and its affiliated committees, as well as the former regime’s army, to rebuild a new national military on professional foundations.

Disbanding all security agencies and militias affiliated with the Assad regime and creating a new security institution that prioritizes citizen safety and national stability.

The complete dissolution of the Baath Party and its associated organizations, including those under the National Progressive Front, with a ban on reestablishing them under any new name. All party assets will be transferred to the Syrian state.

Sharaa’s speech marks a turning point in Syria’s transition away from Assad’s authoritarian rule, with an emphasis on justice, accountability, and national unity.

While the EU has cautiously welcomed his commitment to reform, sanctions relief remains off the table until Syria demonstrates tangible progress. Meanwhile, Western nations continue to assess whether opposition groups—especially HTS—can be viable partners in governance.

For now, Syria stands at a critical crossroads, as its new leadership seeks to navigate the challenges of rebuilding a fractured nation while winning the trust of the international community.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.