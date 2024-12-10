Logo Wide
Search

Rebel Representatives Meet with Elders of Qardaha, the Hometown of Bashar al-Assad

  • Source: THE SYRIAN OBSERVER
Alawite Sheikhs and dignitaries from the hometown of Hafez al-Assad called for "the removal of all statues and pictures from public squares and spaces".
Rebel Representatives Meet with Elders of Qardaha, the Hometown of Bashar al-Assad
Elders from the Alawite village of Qardaha, the hometown of ex-president Bashar al-Assad, met with rebel representatives and issued a statement emphasizing their support for “a unified Syria” and “religious, cultural and intellectual diversity”.  
They also declared their willingness to “cooperate with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the National Army”. “We affirm our support for the new approach and a free, national Syria, and our full cooperation with HTS and the Free National Army, so that we may contribute together to building a new Syria based on harmony and love.”

Fires Reach Qardaha: Fire Engulfs Large Areas in Lattakia Countryside

The statement added: “We urge the citizens of the region to refrain from carrying weapons and to hand them over to a location that will be agreed upon later with the new military leadership. We affirm the unity of the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic and the importance of religious, intellectual, and cultural diversity.” The elders also emphasized their desire for “the concerned authorities (security and service units) to enter the Qardaha region (city and countryside) as quickly as possible.” The most symbolic point, however, is their “call for the removal of all statues and pictures from public squares and spaces”. In fact, the town of Qardaha was an essential element in the Assad’s dynasty personality cult. Hafez al-Assad is buried in a “mausoleum” there.

The statement was signed by about 30 elders, dignitaries, and sheikhs of Qardaha. So far, rebels are advancing very carefully on the Syrian coast, in what appears to be an attempt to avoid provoking the Alawite minority. Speaking anonymously, a resident told the al-Araby al-Jadeed website that this was “a positive step”.

Helpful keywords

Logo White
Copyright© 2024 The Syrian Observer. All rights reserved.
Facebook