Rebel Representatives Meet with Elders of Qardaha, the Hometown of Bashar al-Assad

Elders from the Alawite village of Qardaha, the hometown of ex-president Bashar al-Assad, met with rebel representatives and issued a statement emphasizing their support for “a unified Syria” and “religious, cultural and intellectual diversity”.

They also declared their willingness to “cooperate with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the National Army”. “We affirm our support for the new approach and a free, national Syria, and our full cooperation with HTS and the Free National Army, so that we may contribute together to building a new Syria based on harmony and love.”