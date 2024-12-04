Al-Joulani: A Transitional Body to Govern Aleppo

Abu Mohammed al-Joulani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), revealed to the International Crisis Group (ICG) that Aleppo will be governed by a transitional body. He hinted at the possibility of HTS dissolving itself to facilitate the unification of civil and military structures under a broader framework.

“While it is still early to determine how HTS and other factions will address the challenges of governance in Aleppo, internal discussions appear to be underway,” noted Darren Khalifa, Senior Advisor at ICG.

In his conversation with the Crisis Group, Joulani stated, “The city will be governed by a transitional body.” He further elaborated that fighters, including HTS members, will be instructed to vacate civilian areas within the coming weeks. Meanwhile, bureaucrats will be invited to resume their roles, ensuring continuity of governance.

Joulani emphasized that the city’s unique social and cultural fabric, encompassing both Muslim and Christian communities in their diversity, will be respected and preserved.

According to Khalifa, HTS is even considering disbanding itself entirely. This move would aim to integrate civilian and military structures into new institutions that reflect the diversity and aspirations of Syrian society.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.