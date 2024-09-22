Julani Uses Sectarian Speech at Book Fair to Restore Political Control

In the context of political transformations and shifting state attitudes toward the Syrian crisis, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is advocating for the establishment of a Sunni entity in Idlib. This move positions HTS as a political and military representative for Sunnis in Syria.

Abu Muhammad al-Julani initially proposed this idea in July 2016 when he dissolved Jabhat al-Nusra and founded Jabhat Fateh al-Sham. He called for military factions to unite under a single entity to represent and defend Sunnis both militarily and politically.

Over the years, HTS has consistently promoted this vision, aiming to establish itself as the legitimate voice of the Sunni community. In a speech on July 15, 2022, Julani reiterated the importance of creating a Sunni entity to address the perceived existential threats to Sunnis, particularly from the regime’s displacement policies and demographic changes favoring Shiite groups.

HTS has also attempted to reposition itself as a moderate local faction, distancing from cross-border jihadism. It has hosted events, such as a book fair, to further its agenda and articulate the necessity of a Sunni entity. During one seminar, journalist Ahmed Mowaffaq Zeidan discussed the challenges of forming a cohesive national identity in Syria, arguing that imposed identities, like those stemming from the Sykes-Picot Agreement, have hindered a unified Syrian identity and have been further eroded by sectarian divisions instigated by the regime.

