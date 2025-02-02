Calls for Accountability Following the Death of Louay Tayara and Reports of Rights Violations in Homs

Homs, Syria – Human rights organizations and activists are calling for an urgent investigation into the killing of Luay Talal Tayara, a young man who died under torture just hours after being detained by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Homs. The incident, alongside reports of broader human rights violations during recent security operations, has raised concerns about the treatment of civilians and detainees.

Luay Tayara’s Death Under Torture

According to human rights activist Abdulkarim Rihawi, members of HTS raided Tayara’s home on Tuesday, but he was not present. The next morning, a relative handed him over to HTS members at the Old Party branch in Homs for interrogation. Less than 24 hours later, his family received a call notifying them of his death.

A forensic doctor confirmed that Tayara had suffered a fatal blow to the head, with visible signs of torture on his body. Witnesses at the burial reported severe bruising and injuries consistent with physical abuse. Tayara, a young, single man from a well-respected family, had no political affiliations.

Following public outrage, an official from the HTS-affiliated Commission confirmed to Rihawi that those responsible for Tayara’s death had been arrested and referred for investigation, emphasizing that such actions “will not be tolerated.” However, activists and human rights organizations are demanding greater transparency and an independent investigation to ensure accountability.

SNHR Reports Widespread Violations During Security Operations

Coinciding with Tayara’s case, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has called on the Damascus Interim Government to strengthen protections for civilians amid ongoing security operations in Homs.

In a report released Friday, January 31, SNHR documented multiple human rights violations, including torture, abuse, and desecration of religious symbols, during security operations in the northern suburbs of Homs on January 21.

The report highlighted clashes between wanted militants and public security forces, resulting in casualties, arrests, and injuries among both civilians and security personnel.

Field teams from Al-Shabaka, a monitoring group, reported violations in several towns, including:

Property vandalism

Torture and physical abuse of detainees

Verbal harassment and intimidation of civilians

Attacks on religious symbols associated with the Murshidi and Alawite communities

Calls for Accountability and Reform

The escalation of human rights abuses in Homs has sparked renewed calls for independent investigations, judicial accountability, and reform of security procedures. Activists argue that while counterterrorism and law enforcement efforts are necessary, they must be conducted within the framework of human rights law.

The death of Luay Tayara has become a symbol of these broader concerns, with his case drawing significant attention from human rights organizations and prompting demands for swift justice.

Despite assurances from HTS authorities that the perpetrators have been arrested, many remain sceptical about internal investigations and are calling for an independent inquiry to ensure justice, accountability, and the protection of civilian rights in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.