Terrorist Attack on Church in Damascus Leaves Dozens Dead

At least 30 civilians, predominantly Christians, were killed or wounded in a terrorist attack targeting a church in Damascus’ Al-Dwelaa neighborhood.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) had previously warned of active terrorist cells in southern Damascus, seeking to destabilize communal harmony by attacking sacred sites and places of worship across religious sects.

According to SOHR sources, a powerful explosion rocked St. Elias Church in Al-Dwelaa during Sunday Mass, reportedly caused by a suicide bomber detonating inside the building. The church was densely packed with worshippers at the time of the blast, marking the first such attack in the Syrian capital in years.

This attack not only represents a grave escalation in sectarian violence but also raises urgent questions about the regime’s ability—or willingness—to protect vulnerable minorities. With Damascus having largely avoided large-scale terrorist incidents since the height of the war, the bombing signals a dangerous resurgence of unchecked militancy.