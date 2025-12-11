Minister of Justice Announces Abolition of Exceptional Courts and Commitment to Transitional Justice

Syrian Minister of Justice, Mazhar al-Weis, declared on Thursday the abolition of exceptional courts and rulings, affirming that the ministry has embarked upon concrete steps in the path of transitional justice, as part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s human rights framework.

In a statement to SANA, al-Weis explained that the Ministry of Justice has undertaken a series of measures designed to entrench the values of human rights within judicial practice. These include intensified oversight of prisons, the establishment of dedicated legal offices to safeguard the rights of detainees, and the decisive move away from exceptional tribunals toward a judiciary that guarantees the right of litigation for all through fair and transparent trials.

The minister further noted that Syria’s celebration, for the first time, of the International Human Rights Day carries profound significance, marking the country’s entry into a new chapter. He described the occasion as “a day of great victory, the beginning of elevating the stature of human rights.”

On Wednesday, Syria commemorated International Human Rights Day for the first time in its history with an unprecedented ceremony jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The event, held at the Conference Palace in Damascus, was attended by ministers, ambassadors, international dignitaries, and representatives of civil society organizations.

