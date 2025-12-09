Human Rights Watch Warns of Shrinking Post-Assad Gains Despite Steps Toward Justice and Transparency

Human Rights Watch has issued a report marking the first anniversary of the Assad regime’s collapse. It acknowledges that the new authorities have taken meaningful steps in justice, transparency, and rights protection, yet warns that they have not prevented continuing violence and serious abuses. The report stresses the urgent need to address gaps in security-sector reform, accountability, and inclusivity, backed by credible international engagement to support the transition.

In its introduction, the organization reviewed developments since 8 December 2024, when a coalition of opposition factions led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham toppled former president Bashar al-Assad, bringing sixty years of Baath rule and thirteen years of conflict to an end.

Human Rights Watch noted that the new authorities adopted a constitutional declaration, held indirect parliamentary elections, and initiated measures to ensure accountability for past government abuses. Yet these steps, it said, have been undermined by repeated failures to prevent widespread atrocities, many carried out by government forces.

Adam Coogle, Deputy Director for the Middle East at Human Rights Watch, said: “The end of Assad’s rule created an unprecedented opportunity for Syrians to break free from decades of tyranny and build a country that respects rights. One year on, there are growing signs that this opportunity is slipping away.”

The organization recalled that on 12 December 2024 it had issued recommendations urging Syrian authorities to prioritize rights in the transitional justice process. One year later, it returned to assess progress made on those recommendations.

Human Rights Watch documented violations by government forces and affiliated groups that “amount to war crimes in the coastal region and in Sweida.” It also cited credible reports that the authorities have failed to prevent abuses against minorities by groups sympathetic to the current government.

The report warned that the inability or unwillingness of the authorities to curb these abuses and hold perpetrators genuinely accountable erodes confidence in their capacity to safeguard peace, security, and rights.

It further observed that efforts to integrate disparate armed factions into the official army and security forces, without rigorous vetting, have created openings for abuses and a lack of discipline.

At the same time, the organization praised the government’s commitment to investigating atrocities in the coastal region and Sweida, calling it “worthy of praise,” while cautioning that serious concerns remain over the authorities’ ability to conduct credible investigations and prosecute senior officials. Significant gaps in the criminal justice framework persist, including the absence of accountability for command responsibility.

Human Rights Watch noted that while transitional contexts may sometimes require gradual reforms, this principle cannot apply to violations of fundamental rights, particularly those committed by the armed forces. It highlighted important steps taken toward accountability for past abuses, including the establishment of the National Commission for the Missing to determine the fate of thousands of disappeared Syrians.

The organization described the commission’s creation as an important first step, yet reported that victims and families remain frustrated after seven months by the lack of institutional mechanisms for engagement and by the commission’s limited transparency.

It reminded readers that enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions were central tools of the previous government and that other groups, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the Islamic State, had also abducted and concealed many Syrians.

Human Rights Watch emphasized that Syrian authorities bear primary responsibility for clarifying the fate of the missing. It urged them to make full use of specialized international expertise and to ensure that the process respects the dignity of the missing and their families.

The report also reviewed the National Commission for Transitional Justice, established under the constitutional declaration. It found that the commission’s mandate is limited to crimes committed by the Assad government and that this narrow scope, combined with unclear priorities, has frustrated observers. The organization underscored the need for a comprehensive, publicly announced framework for transitional justice.

Human Rights Watch reiterated that genuine justice requires judicial and institutional reforms that guarantee the independence of accountability mechanisms, ensure compliance with human-rights and fair-trial standards, and align domestic legislation with international law.

The report assessed the measures taken to formalize political transition but concluded that they remain insufficient to secure political participation rights. It recalled the appointment of Ahmad al-Shar’a as interim president on 29 January, followed by the adoption in March of a constitutional declaration for a five-year transitional period. Human Rights Watch found that the declaration lacks safeguards to protect judicial independence and political participation.

It added that the declaration strengthened executive control over other branches of government by allowing the president to appoint one-third of parliament and all members of the Supreme Constitutional Court. While transitional periods may require exceptional measures, the organization stressed that such measures must not come at the expense of fundamental rights.

The report noted that parliamentary elections held on 5 October were not conducted through popular or direct voting, but rather by a committee appointed by the president. That committee selected 119 members, seventy of whom were directly appointed. Elections for twenty-one seats in Hasakah, Raqqa, and Sweida were suspended, raising concerns about political manipulation and highlighting the low representation of women and minorities.

Human Rights Watch acknowledged the interim authorities’ willingness to engage with humanitarian organizations and civil society, but cited activists who reported ongoing restrictions, including difficulties in registration, harassment, threats, and the requirement that aid be delivered through the Syrian Red Crescent, often with bureaucratic delays.

The organization concluded by affirming Syrians’ right to guide their own transition. It called for the use of accountability mechanisms and international support, for unhindered access by UN bodies, and for rebuilding the economy in a fair and inclusive way.

Coogle said: “The world’s relief at the end of Assad’s reign must not translate into granting the current authorities a blank check to commit abuses. Instead, the international community should work with Syrian authorities to entrench a reality in which the rights of all Syrians are paramount.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.