Syrian Ministry of Interior: Islamic State Planned to Target New Year’s Celebrations

The Syrian Ministry of Interior has announced the thwarting of a terrorist plot by the Islamic State group to carry out suicide bombings during New Year’s celebrations in several provinces, primarily targeting the city of Aleppo. The revelation came as part of a broader series of security precautions aimed at countering imminent terrorist threats.

In a statement released through its official channels on Thursday, the ministry said it had obtained precise intelligence through monitoring the movement of Islamic State cells, in coordination with partner counter-terrorism agencies. This intelligence indicated the group’s intention to attack churches and other civilian gathering sites during the New Year festivities.

The ministry stated that these findings prompted the implementation of pre-emptive security measures, including heightened protection around places of worship, increased deployment of fixed and mobile patrols, and the establishment of inspection checkpoints throughout Aleppo.

According to the statement, one such checkpoint in the Bab al-Faraj district came under attack. A police officer, suspecting an individual later confirmed to be affiliated with the Islamic State, attempted to verify the man’s identity. The suspect opened fire, fatally wounding the officer, and then detonated an explosive device he was carrying, injuring two other officers during the altercation.

The ministry expressed condolences to the family of the fallen officer and wished a swift recovery to the wounded. It stressed that the vigilance and swift actions of the security forces had succeeded in thwarting the planned attacks and preventing what could have been a devastating assault on civilians during the New Year celebrations.

Interior Minister Mourns Officer Muhammad Massat

Syrian Minister of Interior Anas Khattab has paid tribute to security officer Muhammad Massat, who was killed while confronting a suicide bomber in Aleppo.

In a statement on the X platform on Thursday, Khattab wrote: “The heroic martyr Muhammad Massat, who sacrificed his life to protect innocent civilians, succeeded in thwarting a terrorist plot by the Islamic State organisation targeting peaceful New Year celebrations in Aleppo. May God have mercy on the martyr and grant patience to his family.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.