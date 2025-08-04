Bashir Discusses Implementation of Power and Solar Energy Projects with UCC

Syria’s Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir, met on Monday with the leadership of the global company UCC to review progress on the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed in May to establish four power plants and one solar power station across various regions in Syria, according to a statement by the Ministry on its official Telegram channel.

The Ministry noted that the two sides discussed the stages of implementation as outlined in the memorandum, stressing the importance of expediting procedures to move toward final contract signings and the prompt launch of the projects.

Bashir affirmed that contracts would be signed as soon as the necessary technical studies are completed, ensuring that the projects are carried out to the highest standards and contribute significantly to Syria’s energy needs.

The Ministry of Energy had previously signed a series of agreements with a consortium of four investment companies: Turkey’s Kolin Holding and Cengiz Holding, Qatar’s UCC, and the U.S.-based Power International.

In earlier remarks, Bashir stated that the agreements include the development of four combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants in Deir ez-Zor, Mhardeh, Zayzoun (in rural Hama), and Trifawi (in rural Homs), with a total generation capacity of around 4,000 megawatts using American and European technologies. Additionally, a solar power plant with a 1,000-megawatt capacity is planned for Wadi Al-Rabeeh in southern Syria.

The Ministry recently announced it had begun actual implementation steps for the power station projects in Deir ez-Zor in partnership with UCC Holding, as part of international agreements aimed at boosting investment in the electricity sector and advancing national development goals, especially in war-affected areas.

Separate reports indicated that UCC, in coordination with Deir ez-Zor province, has identified sites for thermal power stations, including a 750-megawatt station in Deir ez-Zor, as well as a solar power station to be built at the Taim electrical facility.

In a related development, the General Organization for Electricity Transmission and Distribution signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S.-based Solar Energy company to implement two solar power projects. The first plant will have a capacity of 100 megawatts and operate without battery storage, while the second will also produce 100 megawatts but include energy storage capabilities. The project sites will be determined later in coordination between the company and the organization.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.