France Confirms Ongoing Syria-SDF Talks in Paris Despite Damascus’ Objections

A senior French diplomatic source told 963+ on Monday that negotiations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s transitional government remain “active and under discussion” in Paris, despite Damascus’ public refusal to participate.

Key Developments:

Talks Continue: The French source confirmed Paris has received no formal withdrawal notice from the Syrian government, leaving the door open for dialogue. France aims to mediate “constructive understandings” between the two sides. Damascus’ Red Lines: On Saturday, Syrian officials rejected Paris-hosted talks as a “violation of sovereignty,” citing a recent conference in Hasaka that allegedly breached the March 10 Agreement on Syrian unity. Counteroffer: The Syrian government demanded all negotiations relocate to Damascus, calling it the “legitimate venue for national dialogue,” while accusing the SDF of reviving “the era of the ousted regime.”

Context & Stakes:

– SDF’s Position: The U.S.-backed group controls northeast Syria but faces mounting pressure from Turkish incursions and Syrian government forces.

– France’s Role: Paris seeks to stabilize the region amid fears of renewed ISIS activity, leveraging its historic ties to Syrian Kurdish factions within the SDF.

– Constitutional Clash: Damascus insists any state structure must be decided via national referendum, rejecting “factional agreements.”

Behind the Scenes:

While Syria’s transitional government announced progress on transitional justice and national dialogue, analysts note the Paris talks reveal fractures in its authority. The SDF, for its part, has quietly engaged in backchannel discussions—a move that could alienate its Kurdish base if perceived as conceding to Damascus.

With France undeterred and Damascus posturing, the talks’ fate hinges on whether either side can secure concessions without losing domestic credibility. As one European diplomat noted: “The real negotiation is about who blinks first.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.