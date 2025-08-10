Syria Voices Concern Over U.S. Tariffs Decision

The head of the Damascus and Rural Damascus Chamber of Industry, Eng. Ayman Al-Moulawi, has voiced concern over the impact of high U.S. customs tariffs on several domestic industries — particularly in the food and textile sectors, which are already struggling with significant challenges.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Syrian–American Business Council, led by Chairman Jihad Al-Salqini, Moulawi said the Chamber had contacted relevant ministries to push for reduced tariffs and seek a reciprocal agreement on customs exemptions. He noted that the delegation had pledged to make efforts to help Syria achieve this goal.

The talks, attended by members of the Chamber’s board and its director, focused on ways to expand economic relations between Syria and the United States, stressing the importance of information exchange and expertise-sharing to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Discussions also touched on infrastructure, oil, technology, telecommunications, digital transformation, and the banking sector.

Salqini briefed participants on U.S. government decision-making mechanisms, highlighting a sharp imbalance in trade volumes: Syrian exports to the United States in 2024 were more than four times greater than U.S. exports to Syria. The meeting also addressed the issue of direct shipping between the two countries and explored options to reduce transport costs by working with specialised logistics firms.

Participants agreed on the importance of reviewing and detailing current customs tariffs and comparing them to previous rates, noting that reliable trade statistics play a key role in attracting U.S. investors. They also stressed the need for Syrian products to meet global standards and obtain internationally recognised certifications.

Proposals included encouraging Syrian companies to participate in American trade fairs and inviting interested parties to join the Syrian–American Business Council.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.