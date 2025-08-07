Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan Visits Damascus to Meet Syrian President Sharaa

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Damascus on Thursday for a working visit, meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in the first official visit by a Turkish minister since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime eight months ago. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, Syria’s reconstruction, and regional security concerns, according to Turkish diplomatic sources cited by Anadolu Agency.

The meeting between Fidan and Sharaa reviewed progress in Turkish-Syrian relations since the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in various fields, with a particular focus on coordinating efforts for Syria’s reconstruction and revitalization amid the country’s evolving political landscape.

A key agenda item was Turkey’s national security concerns in northeastern Syria, particularly regarding the presence of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers terrorist organizations linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Fidan reiterated Turkey’s call for the SDF to disarm and integrate with the Syrian government, echoing his July 25 statement on NTV, where he urged the SDF to reach an agreement with Damascus “without delay and voluntarily.” He emphasized that no armed groups should exist outside the Syrian state’s control, underscoring the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity.

The discussions also addressed Israeli actions and statements, which Turkey views as a threat to Syria’s stability and regional security. Ankara has been vocal in its criticism of Israeli strikes, including those targeting government convoys in Suweida and the Defense Ministry in Damascus in July 2025, which Israel claimed were to protect the Druze minority.

Both leaders expressed optimism about opportunities for collaboration, with Turkish sources highlighting Ankara’s commitment to leveraging these prospects to serve mutual interests and support Syria’s stability and security. The visit comes amid heightened tensions in Syria’s south and northeast, including clashes in Suweida between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes, and ongoing friction with the SDF in Aleppo province.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.