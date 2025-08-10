U.S.-Brokered Talks in Amman to Address Suweida Ceasefire and Druze–Damascus Rift

Jordan will host a trilateral meeting on Tuesday bringing together Syrian, American, and Jordanian officials to discuss consolidating a ceasefire in Suweida province, southern Syria, and advancing a resolution to the crisis there.

According to Jordan’s state-run Al-Mamlaka TV, the meeting will be attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barak, and representatives of relevant institutions from the three countries.

The session follows earlier talks in Amman on July 19, 2025, focused on stabilising the ceasefire in Suweida. Discussions are also expected to address Syria’s overall situation, ways to support reconstruction on terms that ensure the country’s security, stability, and sovereignty, and guarantee the rights of all Syrians.

A U.S. official told media outlets there is significant international and regional interest in ensuring the meeting’s success, with diplomatic efforts under way to secure the personal attendance of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, along with prominent Druze clan elders and commanders of major Druze factions. It remains unclear whether pro-government Druze figures such as Sheikh Suleiman Abdul Baqi and Laith Al-Balous will be invited, according to ongoing international consultations.

The talks come in the wake of recent unrest in Suweida, where Druze religious leaders have presented a unified stance toward Damascus. Al-Hijri, Hammoud Al-Hanawi, and Yousef Jarbouh have all blamed the Syrian government for the events in the province, despite the latter two previously urging state control before mid-July.

Since the fall of former president Bashar Al-Assad, Amman has hosted several high-level meetings to support Syria’s stability and political transition, including a visit by Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to Jordan. The U.S. position remains firm on preserving Syria’s unity and centralised governance, with Washington also backing the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the structure of Syria’s Ministry of Defence.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.