Damascus Launches Tender for Seven Million Barrels of Crude Oil to Avert Energy Crisis

In a decisive move underscoring the depth of Syria’s energy crisis, the Ministry of Energy has issued an international tender for the purchase of seven million barrels of light crude oil. The initiative aims to alleviate severe fuel shortages threatening the Banias Refinery and the country’s electricity generation infrastructure. One of the most extensive procurement efforts since the government’s restructuring, the tender reflects the enduring challenges that continue to grip the sector more than a decade after Syria’s initial descent into conflict.

Delivery Schedule and Supply Specifications

The ministry’s statement outlines plans to receive the oil in staggered shipments from December 2025 through March 2026, with potential extensions subject to mutual agreement. The deadline for tender submissions is set for Sunday, 16 November 2025, with bid openings to follow the next day in the presence of representatives from participating companies.

The Petroleum Marketing Directorate will supervise the delivery process on behalf of the Banias Refinery. The tender explicitly requires high-quality, unblended light crude oil that adheres to international standards.

The delivery breakdown comprises three million barrels in December, another three million in January, and a final one million in March. Payments will be made in US dollars in three instalments, no later than 30 days after delivery. A performance guarantee of one million dollars must be issued by a supplier-affiliated bank operating in Syria, in line with the tender’s terms.

Pricing will be indexed to the Brent Dated benchmark as reported by Platts Crude Oil Marketwire. Bidders may propose fixed premiums or discounts per barrel. The required oil must meet specific technical criteria: an API gravity between 32.0 and 36.0 degrees, specific gravity ranging from 0.845 to 0.865, and a sulphur content below 1.5 percent—parameters tailored to the Banias Refinery’s operational profile.

The tender comes amid a dramatic collapse in electricity production, which now hovers at just 1.6 gigawatts—far below the 9.5 gigawatts generated before the onset of conflict in 2011. According to Reuters, widespread daily blackouts continue to afflict much of the country, forcing civilians to adapt to prolonged power outages.

Aggravating the situation further, Iranian oil shipments—long a critical lifeline—have ceased since December 2024, dismantling a key pillar of Syria’s energy supply chain.

The announcement also coincides with a high-level meeting between Syria’s Energy Minister and his Qatari counterpart at the ADIPEC 2025 energy summit in Abu Dhabi. Discussions reportedly covered offshore oil exploration and potential strategic agreements—indicating possible shifts in regional energy partnerships.

Beyond Empty Wells: Structural Fault Lines

However, the roots of Syria’s energy woes extend beyond the lack of crude. A UN report notes that over 70 percent of power stations and transmission lines have been severely damaged, while overall energy output has declined by more than 80 percent since the start of the conflict.

While the tender offers a short-term remedy, its success will depend on a number of broader factors: the willingness of international firms to engage with a market still constrained by sanctions and insecurity; the feasibility of securing US dollar-based transactions and financial guarantees; and, ultimately, structural reform.

This includes revising energy tariffs, introducing investor incentives, rebuilding infrastructure, and reviving local production to reduce reliance on costly imports.

In this context, the tender represents more than a commercial transaction—it signals a fragile but urgent plea for renewal, a tentative step toward restoring light to a country long cast in darkness.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.