Shibani and Fidan in Damascus: Turkish Support for Syrian Stability and a Call to Integrate the SDF

Asaad Hassan Shibani met with his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Hakan Fidan, at the People’s Palace in Damascus, where discussions centered on the March 10 Agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the return of refugees, and the continuing campaign against Daesh.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Mr. Shibani said that President Ahmad al-Shar had held extensive talks with the visiting Turkish delegation, led by Mr. Fidan, on issues of “paramount importance.” These included economic and commercial cooperation following the lifting of American sanctions, the expansion of intelligence and military coordination, and mechanisms to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Shibani added that the two sides also discussed efforts to combat terrorism and prevent any resurgence of Daesh, while outlining a shared vision for the future of northeastern Syria. He affirmed that “relations with Turkey are strategic and are witnessing development across multiple sectors.”

Turning to the March 10 Agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, Shibani described it as an expression of “the Syrian will to unify the national territory.” However, he noted that “the SDF has yet to demonstrate seriousness in implementing it.” He revealed that the government had submitted a new proposal to advance the agreement and had recently received a response that is now under review.

The Minister stressed that “the al-Jazira region is a national priority,” warning that “any delay in integrating the SDF into state institutions will negatively affect reconstruction efforts.”

“Fruitful Deliberations”

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister described the talks in Damascus as “fruitful,” affirming that Ankara attaches great importance to Syria’s stability and stands ready to provide all necessary support to achieve it.

He added that the two sides discussed recurrent Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, emphasising the need for Israel to “abandon expansionist policies” in order to safeguard the stability of Syria and the wider region.

Mr. Fidan underscored that implementing the March 10 Agreement and integrating the SDF into the Syrian army would benefit all parties. He noted that the prevailing view in Ankara is that “the SDF has shown no genuine intention to implement the agreement.”

He concluded by saying that the lifting of the so-called Caesar Act sanctions on Syria is a highly significant step for regional stability—one that Turkey is actively supporting in international forums.

Turkish Delegation Arrives in Damascus

Earlier in the day, a high-level Turkish delegation—including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense and the head of the National Intelligence Organization—arrived in Damascus.

According to SANA, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın arrived in the Syrian capital as part of an official visit.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.