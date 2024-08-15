Five-Point Lebanon Plan on Syrian Refugees

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s team has prepared a five-point plan for Syrian refugees, which was presented to the cabinet during a session on Wednesday, August 14th, according to Lebanese media.

Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that the plan includes a request for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to hand over data on Syrians in Lebanon, as Mikati claimed that Syrians now constitute 44% of the country’s population. The Lebanese government also reserved the right to take necessary measures against the UNHCR and start collecting data on Syrians independently if required.

The second point of the plan addresses the return of 2.8 million refugees to Syria and the economic and financial challenges this would entail, particularly since only 868,000 refugees are officially registered with the UNHCR.

The third point focuses on border management with Syria, including enhancing border control, mobilizing international assistance to implement anti-trafficking laws, and strengthening regulations against smuggling.

The fourth point involves providing assistance to support all vulnerable groups, including refugees.

Finally, the fifth point discusses establishing a legal framework for employment opportunities.

Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported last July that Lebanon’s General Security is preparing its own lists of Syrian refugees with the aim of deporting those in the country illegally. This action follows the UNHCR’s lack of response to repeated requests from General Security and the Lebanese government to hand over lists of Syrians under their protection.

