In Message to Sharaa, Putin Calls for Enhanced Cooperation with Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a formal message to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, urging the strengthening of practical cooperation between Moscow and Damascus amid evolving regional dynamics.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin expressed Moscow’s continued support for Sharaa’s efforts to achieve stability and national unity in Syria, emphasizing the importance of preserving the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

In the message, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties across multiple fields of mutual interest, calling for accelerated steps toward stabilization and the consolidation of traditional friendly relations between the two nations.

As of now, Syria’s transitional administration has not issued an official response to the message.

Russia’s Shifting Strategy Post-Assad

Russia has long been Syria’s primary ally, providing military, political, and economic support to the Assad regime throughout the war. Following Bashar al-Assad’s ousting on December 8, 2024, Moscow swiftly moved to reconfigure its approach by initiating direct contacts with Syria’s new leadership.

Putin previously congratulated Sharaa by phone, stressing the importance of maintaining strategic relations, while Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Bogdanov visited Damascus in January to meet senior officials and align positions on key regional issues.

Deeper Engagement Amid Uncertainty in U.S. Policy

In recent months, Russia has expanded its engagement, taking advantage of the uncertainty surrounding U.S. policy toward Syria’s transitional government. Notably, Moscow delivered two shipments of Syrian currency printed in Russia and a major diesel shipment to Baniyas port, the first such delivery in nearly two decades—signaling an intensifying partnership.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Damascus and Moscow are engaged in secret negotiations to ensure Russia’s long-term military presence, particularly at the Hmeimim and Tartus bases, while also exploring multi-billion dollar investments in Syria’s energy and port sectors.

These talks reportedly include Damascus’s request for an official Russian apology for civilian bombings during the war—a request Moscow has not yet granted. Furthermore, Russia rejected a formal appeal by Syria’s new government to hand over former President Bashar al-Assad, who sought refuge in Russia after the collapse of his regime.

Geopolitical Implications

Russia’s assertive diplomacy in Syria comes at a time when financial aid from U.S.-allied Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has been delayed, pending clarity from Washington. This has increased Syria’s reliance on Russian economic support, further solidifying Moscow’s influence over Syria’s political and economic future.

Putin’s message to President Sharaa underscores Russia’s intent to remain a central actor in Syria’s evolving political landscape. As Western powers remain divided on their approach to the new Syrian leadership, Moscow’s proactive engagement offers it an opportunity to shape Syria’s reconstruction and secure its long-term strategic foothold in the Eastern Mediterranean.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.