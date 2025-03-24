Syria’s Oil Ministry Denies Deal with Russia Amid Efforts to Revive Energy Sector

Syria’s oil sector remains in a fragile state, with reconstruction and production still in early planning stages, according to Ahmad Suleiman, head of public relations at the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources. In comments to Syria TV, Suleiman said the government is focusing on rehabilitating energy infrastructure after years of war, economic collapse, and international sanctions.

While recent reports claimed that Syria had signed a deal with Russia to import oil, Suleiman denied any official agreement, clarifying that all imports are managed through open tenders, accessible to any eligible party. Despite this, Russian oil tankers under U.S. sanctions have recently offloaded oil in Syrian ports—highlighting a de facto cooperation under murky legal conditions.

The ministry also acknowledged the increased demand for energy, driven by both household and industrial needs, and continues to rely on imports for fuel and household gas. Measures have been introduced to reduce wait times for gas cylinder deliveries and offer direct sales in major cities.

On another front, Suleiman confirmed an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to integrate their civil and military institutions into state structures. Joint committees are now assessing oil fields in Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah—fields that could boost domestic supply if fully reclaimed.

In response to widespread criticism over fuel pricing and black-market sales, Suleiman said efforts are underway to tighten regulation, improve distribution, and combat illegal sales.

Despite attempts to attract international oil traders via tenders, the lingering sanctions and financial risks have limited Syria’s options. As a result, the government is now turning to local intermediaries to secure vital energy imports, having recently issued tenders for over four million barrels of crude oil and 100,000 tons of diesel and fuel oil.

