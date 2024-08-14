Luka in Beirut Without Meeting Nasrallah: Signs of Disagreement Under Russian Pressure

European diplomatic sources informed the Syria TV website that Major General Hossam Luka, head of the Syrian regime’s General Intelligence Service, recently visited Lebanon. Unlike previous visits, Luke did not meet with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah. Instead, he only met with the party’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, Chairman of the Executive Council Hashem Safi al-Din, and the head of the Liaison and Coordination Unit, Wafiq Safa.

This development suggests a significant underlying issue between the Syrian regime, Iran, and Hezbollah due to important political and field developments. Hezbollah officials have reportedly conveyed this tension in meetings with their close circles, attributing it to the Syrian regime’s reluctance to fulfill promises related to participating in any future conflict between the “axis” and Israel.

The source also pointed out that Russia’s recent moves, including summoning Assad to Moscow and the visit of Russian National Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu to Iran, highlight Moscow’s intent to assert its substantial influence in Syria. This has led to discussions about a potential divergence in the Iranian-Russian relationship concerning Syria.

The source believes that the current political atmosphere between Hezbollah and Syrian regime officials indicates Assad’s potential shift towards Russian rather than Iranian options in the near future. Russia is reportedly seeking a greater role in Syria while reducing Iranian influence, a goal that could be achieved through reconciliation between the Syrian regime and Turkey, independent of Iranian involvement.

Furthermore, the diplomatic source suggests that Moscow is fully aware of Iran’s deep influence within the Syrian regime. Therefore, Russia is attempting to rehabilitate Assad’s image on a regional and international level, particularly in light of the recent normalization of Saudi-Emirati relations with his regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.