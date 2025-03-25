Damascus Imports Russian Oil Amid Crisis – A Necessary Evil in the Current Climate

In a move that has raised eyebrows across political and economic circles, Syria has resumed oil imports from Russia, despite the fraught and uneasy relationship between Moscow and the country’s new leadership. The development appears surprising given Russia’s staunch support for the Assad regime until its final days, and the prevailing hostility many Syrians feel toward Moscow’s interventionist role in their recent history. Yet, the entanglement of interests—and the stark necessities on the ground—seem to have forced this unexpected course.

Just days after Syria received a shipment of Russian diesel, a Russian oil tanker departed Murmansk bound for the Syrian port of Baniyas, carrying one million barrels of crude oil. According to experts tracking oil shipments, this delivery is reportedly part of what Russia is offering in exchange for maintaining its military bases on Syrian soil.

“The shipments are no longer just an economic transaction,” one analyst noted. “They are part of a broader Russian strategy aimed at preserving its influence and military presence in Syria.”

Continuity Over Change

Economic expert and World Bank advisor Karam Shaar told Al-Modon that maintaining the old economic ties from the Assad era is, for now, the path of least resistance for Damascus. In the current climate, establishing new trade relations is proving difficult, especially with international sanctions still in place.

“Syria’s need for oil is critical,” Shaar said. “But building commercial ties with Gulf states or the European Union is nearly impossible due to fears of U.S. sanctions—even though the EU recently made exceptions for civilian-use fuel exports to Syria. The American stance on trade and financial dealings with Syria remains ambiguous.”

An Agreement of Necessity

Faced with chronic fuel shortages and an international reluctance to sell oil to Syria, the Damascus administration appears to have turned to Moscow as a substitute for Iranian oil, which had previously been supplied under the former regime. The deal with Russia, while politically uncomfortable, seems to be driven by necessity rather than choice.

Domestically, the deal has also raised concerns about the price Syria may be paying for these shipments. Observers warn that Russia’s interest likely extends beyond oil revenues to maintaining its strategic foothold in Syria, particularly at its coastal military installations such as the Hmeimim airbase.

The timing of the oil delivery coincided with a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Syrian leadership, reaffirming Moscow’s continued commitment to supporting Syria politically and economically—ostensibly to help improve living conditions for Syrians.

While the Syrian government has not disclosed the precise terms of the arrangement, analysts widely believe the oil shipments are being exchanged for a renewed license to preserve Russian military privileges and economic concessions granted under the previous regime—including access to Syria’s phosphate resources.

In a region grappling with post-conflict uncertainty, the Damascus–Moscow oil deal may be less about friendship and more about survival—an uneasy partnership forged by shared needs and limited options.

