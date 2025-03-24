Putin’s Message to Syria’s Sharaa: A Signal to Domestic Rivals and Hint of U.S.–Russia Coordination?

In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent an official message of support to Syrian transitional president Ahmad Al-Sharaa. The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, announced the message, noting Russia’s backing for efforts to stabilise Syria, preserve its sovereignty, and enhance bilateral cooperation. The Syrian government, however, has remained silent.

What puzzled observers was the absence of any clear occasion warranting such a message, such as a national holiday or official event. Context, however, suggests deeper motives.

The message comes amid instability in Syria’s coastal region, where clashes between remnants of the former regime and local forces resulted in civilian casualties. Some domestic factions, critical of the new leadership, reportedly hoped for Russian support. Putin’s message, therefore, appears as a calculated gesture to reaffirm Moscow’s recognition of Sharaa’s authority and dissuade dissenters from expecting Russian backing.

Additionally, the message may serve to distance Moscow from accusations of supporting attempts by regime loyalists to reclaim power.

On a broader scale, the timing of the message may reflect the evolving U.S.–Russia dialogue on Syria. Putin recently met twice with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, a key figure in President Trump’s foreign policy team, for wide-ranging talks believed to include Syria. Witkoff’s influence was evident in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and efforts toward Russia–Ukraine talks.

Putin and Trump also held phone discussions days before the message, reportedly agreeing to cooperate on regional stability. Observers suggest Putin’s outreach to Sharaa might be aligned with U.S. intentions to engage Syria’s transitional leadership, potentially easing sanctions and refocusing on Israel’s security. Trump may also consider withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria.

Thus, Putin’s message could signal either Moscow’s readiness to align with Washington’s approach to Syria or mark the start of a coordinated Russian–American strategy toward the country’s transitional phase.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.