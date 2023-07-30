Damascus Education Ministry and Norwegian Refugee Council Form Vital Partnership to Advance Education Initiatives

Both parties committed to working together on maintenance and rehabilitation projects for schools, according to al-Watan.

On July 29th, 2023, a significant collaboration was established between the Ministry of Education and the Norwegian Refugee Council in Damascus. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to facilitate cooperation in various areas related to education.

The MoU was signed by Ghassan Shugri, the Director of Planning and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Education, and Andres Gonzalez Rodriguez, the Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council. The agreement aimed to foster joint efforts in rehabilitating schools and providing training for educational personnel.

Under this memorandum, both parties committed to working together on maintenance and rehabilitation projects for schools. Additionally, the cooperation included initiatives to supply school bags and stationery to support students’ learning experiences. Training courses for teaching and administrative staff were also planned to enhance the overall quality of education in the region.

The agreement did not stop at infrastructure and academic support but extended to other crucial aspects of education. It included provisions for compensatory lessons to help students pursuing basic and secondary education certificates catch up on missed material. Health awareness campaigns were also a part of the collaboration to promote well-being among students.

Furthermore, the MoU focused on providing support to adolescents to engage in vocational education, equipping them with valuable skills for future endeavours. The cooperation also encompassed provisions for psychological and social support, recognizing the importance of students’ emotional well-being in their academic journey.

By joining forces, the Ministry of Education and the Norwegian Refugee Council aimed to make a positive impact on the education sector in Damascus, contributing to the development and empowerment of students and educators alike.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.