Turkish Exports to Syria Surge 70% in 2025

Turkish exports to Syria rose to $2.6 billion in 2025, a 70% increase on 2024, according to figures cited by Anadolu Agency from the Turkish Ministry of Trade on Monday, 5 January. The rise was the sharpest growth rate recorded among Turkey’s exports to neighbouring countries, ahead of Bulgaria (6.8%) and Greece (4.5%).

Overall, Turkey’s export revenues from neighbouring states reached $28.352 billion in 2025, up from $27.092 billion in 2024, Anadolu reported. Exports to Syria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, and Greece collectively increased by 4.6% year-on-year.

Iraq remained Turkey’s largest neighbouring market, importing $10.3 billion worth of Turkish goods, followed by Bulgaria ($4.7 billion) and Greece ($3.5 billion).

Anadolu added that chemical products ranked first among Turkey’s export categories. Total merchandise exports rose 4.5% in 2025 compared with 2024, reaching $273.4 billion.

Sharp Uptick After the Fall of the Regime

The surge in exports comes amid rapidly shifting trade dynamics following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad on 8 December 2024 and the formation of a new Syrian government.

In a separate statement on 24 December 2024, Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Özgür Volkan Ağar said exports to Syria had exceeded $3 billion in 2025, describing this as a 54% increase compared with 2024. He told Anadolu that Turkish exports to Syria stood at $1.95 billion in 2024.

Ağar attributed the expansion to the growing trade relationship with northern Syrian regions, as well as improved commercial ties with the south and with the new authorities in Damascus. He argued that as Syria stabilises politically and continues to develop, bilateral relations will deepen further, opening the door to substantially higher trade volumes.

He also noted that Turkey’s total exports reached $261.8 billion in 2024, and had already surpassed $270 billion between January and the end of November 2025.

Concerns Over Syrian Market Impact

Syrian markets have recently seen a marked increase in Turkish goods, particularly since the Assad regime’s fall and the new government’s shift toward a free-market economic model. Critics argue that the influx has constrained the reach of Syrian products and eroded their competitiveness, largely due to the lower prices of Turkish goods.

Turkish imports into Syria include industrial equipment that is not produced locally in sufficient quantities or at competitive quality, as well as agricultural and health-related goods considered essential to food and health security.

Experts warn that full market liberalisation—allowing Turkish products unrestricted access without protective measures—could threaten small local enterprises, especially in the absence of meaningful state support. They also caution that the trend may worsen the bilateral trade balance.

Earlier Expectations of Expanding Trade

On 27 August 2024, Mustafa Gültepe, head of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, said the organisation expected bilateral trade between Syria and Turkey to exceed $3 billion in the near term.

Meanwhile, Jalal Kadoğlu, head of the Syria Committee within the same assembly, said Turkish exports to Syria had risen 49.3% to more than $1.2 billion in the first seven months of 2024. In remarks carried by Anadolu on 14 August 2024, he predicted exports would surpass $2 billion by year-end, given prevailing demand.

