Syria and Iran Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Collaboration in Justice Sector

The MoU highlights the need to develop the scientific and professional aspects of the justice field, according to al-Baath.

The Ministries of Justice of Syria and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration and the exchange of experiences in various legal and regulatory aspects. The memorandum emphasizes the importance of sharing expertise, facilitating exchanges between judicial bodies and government delegations, and enhancing vocational education and training in the justice sector.

The MoU highlights the need to develop the scientific and professional aspects of the justice field, while also providing mutual support to educational institutions in both countries. The agreement covers a range of issues of mutual interest and concern.

Justice Minister Ahmad al-Sayyed emphasized the significance of the memorandum, which enables the exchange of information and expertise in the legal and judicial domains. It also promotes discussions, facilitates transactions, conducts workshops, and facilitates the exchange of official delegations between Syria and Iran.

Iranian Justice Minister Amin Hossein Rahimi, in his statement following the signing of the memorandum, emphasized that this agreement will help implement previously signed agreements between the two countries, particularly in the field of juridical procedures.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.