Tension Returns to Aleppo as SDF Attacks and Army Response Leave Civilian and Military Casualties

A Syria TV correspondent reported on Tuesday that one Syrian army soldier was killed and three others wounded in an attack carried out by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the Castello area on the outskirts of Aleppo.

The attack reignited tensions in the city, triggering clashes between the Syrian army and the SDF. The SDF also struck residential neighbourhoods inside Aleppo, causing civilian casualties and prompting a new wave of displacement from the flashpoint zone around the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts.

Local sources said the attack was carried out using an explosive drone. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian army began targeting the launch sites of SDF drones in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood.

Civilian Casualties and Displacement

The correspondent described intermittent exchanges of fire between the SDF and the Syrian army around Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, forcing families living near the frontlines to flee their homes.

He also confirmed that the SDF shelled Aleppo’s Midan neighbourhood with artillery, killing three people and wounding three others in what he described as an initial toll.

A New Breach

Aleppo’s Directorate of Information characterised the shelling as “a new violation of the agreements signed with the Syrian government.”

It urged residents to avoid contact lines and to disperse any gatherings near Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud until the area is fully secured. The directorate also called on citizens to cooperate with internal security forces and the police as they manage traffic across the city.

Renewed Tension and Escalation

The escalation comes amid heightened military tensions in Aleppo province since Monday evening, following an SDF strike on Syrian army positions near Deir Hafer in the eastern countryside. The attack reportedly wounded three members of the military police affiliated with the Ministry of Defence.

SANA quoted the ministry’s Directorate of Information and Communication as saying that, “as part of its ongoing escalation against army positions across the country, the SDF targeted a military police checkpoint with drones near army deployment points around the town of Deir Hafer in eastern Aleppo,” adding that the strike wounded three soldiers and damaged two vehicles.

A military source said the Syrian army began targeting the drone launch sites around Deir Hafer after identifying their point of origin.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.