Ninety Percent of the Syria–Israel Security Accord Complete

The fifth round of security deliberations between Syria and Israel concluded on Tuesday in Paris, under U.S. auspices, after the fourth round stalled for several months.

The talks focused on reactivating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and securing an Israeli withdrawal to the lines that prevailed prior to 8 December 2024, in exchange for reciprocal security assurances. These include the demilitarisation of southern Syria and the protection of minority communities.

The Syrian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and General Intelligence Director Hussein al-Salama. The U.S. mediation is being conducted by the special envoy Tom Barrack, amid a determined push by President Donald Trump’s administration to accelerate an accord it views as central to regional stability.

The two-day talks proceeded in a climate of cautious optimism, despite outstanding differences over humanitarian corridors and the nature of enforceable guarantees. Even so, they are widely seen as a significant opportunity to reduce tensions in the wake of the Assad regime’s collapse.

Advanced Deliberations

Well-informed Syrian-American sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Al-Modon that “the discussions have advanced far beyond what many imagine, and the broad contours of the security arrangements have, to a large extent, been set.” While “several points of contention remain,” the sources said they expect progress to accelerate now that these issues have been clarified.

According to the same sources, roughly ninety percent of the security accord has been finalised. The remaining issues relate primarily to humanitarian coordination, the scope and sequencing of security assurances, and the mechanics of implementation—both on the Israeli and Syrian sides, and on the ground.

They added that sustained U.S. engagement—particularly under the Trump administration—has “generated genuine optimism, for the first time in many years,” on both sides, raising hopes that the agreement could soon be formally consolidated.

The sources noted that Israel’s position is shaped chiefly by realities in southern Syria, long viewed as vulnerable to external militias and past infiltration—whether by the so-called Islamic State or by Iranian-backed forces—developments that neither Syria nor Israel wants to see re-emerge.

Syrian Government Signals Flexibility

The key new variable, the sources said, is the emergence of a Syrian government willing to take tangible steps in negotiations and to address those threats—an issue of direct significance to both parties. As field security improves, “diplomacy gains credibility,” they argued, adding that the prospect of meaningful progress depends on anchoring the process in a clear security framework: “Without an agreement, the situation remains frozen.”

They also pointed to recent U.S. handling of the Venezuela dossier, alongside President Trump’s rhetoric on Iran—including his highly publicised “Make Iran Great Again” cap—as indicative of a mediation style that prizes outcomes and blunt clarity over drawn-out formalities.

In conclusion, the sources warned against “squandering a historic opportunity” between Syria and Israel. “We have an American president pressing firmly in this direction, and the agreement is within reach,” they said. “Syria is signalling readiness to proceed. The hope is to see the country rebuild and reintegrate into the region—because sustained engagement is what ultimately reduces the risks of instability across this arena.”