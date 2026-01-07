What We Know About the Syria–Israel Talks in Paris

The fifth round of US-mediated talks between Syria and Israel concluded this week in Paris, signalling a cautious restart of a political-security process that had been stalled for two months. Described by participants as “positive” and a “breakthrough”, the resumption follows direct pressure from US President Donald Trump on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Participants and a “Positive” Atmosphere

The Syrian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Sheibani and General Intelligence chief Hussein Salama. Israel was represented by its Ambassador to Washington, Yahyel Leitner, Netanyahu’s Military Secretary Major General Roman Gofman, and Acting National Security Adviser Gil Reich. The US team included Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barak, alongside presidential advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Core Stalemate: Israeli Withdrawal

This fifth round was significant for taking place after four previous sessions had ended without agreement—the last, in October 2025, collapsing over Israel’s military presence in Syrian territory occupied following the fall of the Assad regime on 8 December 2024.

Damascus insists on a full Israeli withdrawal to pre-December 2024 lines and has expressed interest in reviving the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Israel, however, rejects any withdrawal absent robust security guarantees, and views any pullback as part of a broader peace agreement. Tel Aviv argues the 1974 accord has been rendered obsolete due to attacks launched from Syrian territory.

Initial Breakthrough: Joint Liaison Mechanism

On Tuesday evening, the United States, Israel, and Syria issued a joint statement announcing the creation of a permanent, US-supervised Joint Liaison Mechanism. The structure is intended to facilitate intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic coordination, and exploration of commercial projects. Its primary aim is to manage disputes in real time and reduce the risk of miscalculation.

Statements from the Principals

US Special Envoy Tom Barak described the outcome as a “breakthrough,” telling the Jerusalem Post that Syria had “unambiguously” declared it holds no hostile intent toward Israel. He emphasised that the focus now lies in shifting “from a state of denial to genuine cooperation and shared prosperity.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the talks’ resumption as part of President Trump’s Middle East peace vision. It reiterated Israel’s security priorities, commitment to regional stability, and interest in economic cooperation with Syria—highlighting, in particular, discussions regarding the protection of Syria’s Druze community.

A Syrian official , speaking anonymously to Reuters , cautioned that Damascus cannot engage in deeper strategic talks without a binding timeline for Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied post-Assad. The source confirmed the talks resulted in an immediate US-brokered freeze on Israeli military operations targeting Syria as a de-escalatory gesture.

Red Lines, Green Lines, and Future Proposals

According to Hebrew daily Maariv, Israel outlined its “red lines”: no negotiations on the Golan Heights (occupied since 1967) or on Mount Hermon, seized in 2024. Its “green lines” include the potential for withdrawal from other recently occupied areas and an amended version of the 1974 agreement—subject to strict security conditions, including disarmament.

Meanwhile, several US proposals are under consideration:

Joint Security Task Force: Based in Amman, Jordan, this unit would comprise US, Israeli and Syrian personnel tasked with managing southern Syria’s security, supervising disarmament, and monitoring compliance with the military freeze. Demilitarised Joint Economic Zone: Proposed for the Syria–Israel border, the zone would focus on renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism. It is projected to generate up to $4 billion for Syria’s economy without requiring Damascus to join the Abraham Accords. Israeli Liaison Office in Damascus: Syrian sources indicated a conditional openness to a non-diplomatic Israeli liaison office in the capital—dependent on tangible progress in talks.

A Cautious Path Forward

This latest round in Paris marks a shift from total deadlock to procedural engagement, with the newly created liaison mechanism at its core. While a comprehensive peace agreement remains out of reach, the talks have narrowed in scope to managing immediate security concerns and exploring limited economic cooperation.

This is a process defined more by pragmatic de-escalation than political reconciliation. Its success will hinge on whether the mechanism can build enough trust to sustain dialogue while navigating the unresolved—and central—issue of territorial withdrawal.

