Partnership Between State and Private Sector to Manage and Operate Damascus Airport

The private company will assume the responsibilities of civil aviation operations, al-Baath reveals.

Al-Baath has learned that the Syrian government is considering granting the management and operation of Damascus International Airport to an undisclosed private company, with a 49 percent stake.

According to reliable sources within the Ministry of Transport, the government is pursuing a “participatory train” approach for the upcoming phase, aiming to foster a partnership with the private sector.

These sources, who have chosen to remain anonymous, informed Al-Baath newspaper that the ongoing discussions and meetings surrounding this matter highlight the crucial need for this partnership, given the challenging circumstances faced by the civil aviation sector in Syria. Consequently, this project aims to bolster the operations of the historic airport and address the current limitations.

What are the responsibilities of a “private partner”?

The private company will assume the responsibilities of civil aviation operations, encompassing various tasks and services related to passenger and cargo air transport. These include aircraft ownership, acquisition, leasing, and investment, flight organization, airline agency representation, and establishment of branches both domestically and internationally.

Furthermore, the private company will also take charge of ground services, ensuring the provision of essential infrastructure such as equipment, trucks, cranes, and ground vehicles that facilitate the smooth movement of arrivals and departures. Maintenance and rehabilitation services will also be provided.

Regarding the fate of workers and employees at Damascus airport, the sources have confirmed that their rights are safeguarded. They emphasized that there are no provisions permitting the private company to dismiss, terminate, or replace workers. On the contrary, there are assurances that compensation, incentives, and work-related benefits for the current airport team will be increased and enhanced.

It is worth noting that the government has enacted Law No. 5 of 2016, which pertains to public-private partnerships for the establishment, maintenance, rehabilitation, and operation of state-owned infrastructure and projects. This law provides the legal framework for the implementation of such initiatives.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.