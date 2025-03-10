Angry Protest Erupts in Daraa Amid Israeli Incursion into Southern Syria

As Israeli forces continue their military incursion into southern Syria, residents of Tafas in Daraa province staged a mass protest on Sunday, denouncing Israel’s violations and demanding its withdrawal from the region.

According to Tajammu Ahrar Horan, a local news outlet, Israeli forces entered the town of Majduliya in central Quneitra and established a military checkpoint in the town center on Sunday. The incursion later expanded to the villages of Ruwaihiniyah and Rasm al-Halabi, as well as the Naba’ al-Sakhr road, amid heightened military activity that stoked fear among residents.

Simultaneously, Israeli reconnaissance drones conducted extensive aerial surveillance over Tafas in western Daraa, escalating tensions in the area.

Public Outcry Against Israeli Military Expansion

In response to these incursions, residents of Tafas took to the streets in a large-scale demonstration, condemning repeated Israeli military interventions inside Syrian territory. Protesters chanted against the Israeli occupation, reaffirming Syria’s territorial integrity and rejecting any foreign military presence.

The protest in Tafas is part of a wider wave of demonstrations that have taken place across southern Syria in recent weeks, as Israeli forces continue their ground and air operations in the region.

Escalation of Israeli Military Activity in Southern Syria

In recent weeks, Israeli military operations in southern Syria have intensified, with airstrikes targeting multiple strategic sites and ground forces expanding their presence in the demilitarized zone. Israeli troops have seized key locations, including the summit of Mount Hermon, while fortifying their military presence in Quneitra province.

Additionally, Israeli forces have been constructing new military bases stretching from Mount Hermon to the Yarmouk Basin, equipping them with infrastructure, electricity, and residential facilities for personnel, while establishing new supply routes connecting them to the Syrian border.

Israel Defends Its Military Operations

Amid mounting criticism, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have sought to justify their operations, claiming that they are aimed at eliminating security threats in the region. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that Brigade 474, under the command of Division 210, is conducting “defensive operations” inside Syria and will continue to “neutralize any threats” to Israel’s security.

According to Adraee, Israeli forces carried out targeted sweeps within Syrian territory over the past week, allegedly seizing and destroying weapons caches, including rifles, ammunition, missiles, and other military equipment, based on intelligence reports.

With the situation in southern Syria rapidly deteriorating, public outrage and opposition to Israel’s military presence continue to grow, raising fears of a prolonged military confrontation in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.