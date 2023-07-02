Israeli Air Force Strikes Homs, Syrian Missile Explodes over Northern Israel

Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, Zaman al-Wasl writes.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes near the central Syrian city of Homs, resulting in material damage but no casualties, according to a statement by the Syrian military.

During the attack, a Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, leading to a subsequent round of Israeli strikes.

Syrian state media cited an unnamed military official who claimed that the country’s air defences successfully downed some of the missiles launched by Israeli warplanes flying over neighbouring Lebanon.

Sources from monitoring units informed Zaman al-Wasl that the Israeli Air Force targeted the headquarters of the Military Police on the road to the town of Maskanah in the southern countryside of Homs, as well as a military site belonging to Iranian militias in the northern countryside of Homs, with multiple airstrikes at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Israeli authorities refrained from commenting on the airstrike in Homs. However, the Israeli military confirmed that a Syrian air defence missile exploded over Israeli territory, causing no damage. The remnants of the rocket reportedly landed in the southern city of Rahat, according to Israeli police.

In response to the rocket explosion, Israeli jets targeted the air defence battery responsible for launching the anti-aircraft missile. The military also conducted strikes on other targets, without providing further details.

Israel, determined to prevent Iranian influence in the region, has carried out numerous airstrikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years. However, Israel seldom acknowledges these operations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.