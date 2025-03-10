Syrian Defense Ministry Declares End of Military Campaign in Coastal Region

The Syrian Defense Ministry of the interim Damascus government has officially announced the conclusion of its military operation in the coastal region, marking the successful completion of the second phase of its campaign against remnants of the former Assad regime.

In a statement today, Syrian Defense Ministry spokesperson Colonel Hassan Abdel Ghani affirmed that all objectives of the operation had been met. “In fulfillment of our commitment to our people, we declare the success of our forces in achieving all the goals set for this phase,” he stated. He emphasized that security forces had neutralized regime loyalists, dismantled their security cells, and secured key roads previously used to target civilians.

Military operations in recent days led to the clearance of several towns in Latakia and Tartous, including Al-Mukhtariya, Al-Muzayra’a, and Al-Zoubar, in addition to Al-Daliya, Taanita, and Al-Qadmous. Abdel Ghani stressed that these efforts had restored security and stability, allowing public institutions to resume their work and provide essential services.

However, the military campaign came at a heavy human cost. The Syrian Network for Human Rights reported that 642 people had been killed in the coastal battles since March 6. According to Director Fadel Abdel Ghani, 315 deaths—including 167 security personnel and 148 civilians—were caused by attacks carried out by regime loyalists and rogue militias. Meanwhile, 327 individuals, including civilians and disarmed militants, were killed by security forces and allied factions. The report excluded combatants killed in direct confrontations.

Adding to the grim toll, security forces discovered a mass grave near Qardaha containing bodies of security and police personnel, allegedly executed by regime remnants.

European Union Holds Regime Loyalists Responsible

In response to the violence, the European Union condemned the attacks by Assad regime loyalists and urged accountability for the perpetrators. The EU emphasized that Syrian authorities had acted swiftly to contain the situation and called for a full investigation into the violations.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stressed the need for a comprehensive transitional justice process in Syria, citing reports of executions and abuses by unknown groups and regime loyalists in the coastal region. Türk urged immediate, transparent investigations and accountability in line with international law.

Meanwhile, transitional Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa formed an independent national committee to investigate the events. The committee, comprising judges, legal experts, and military officials, is tasked with uncovering the causes and circumstances of the violence, identifying those responsible, and ensuring legal action against perpetrators. The committee has been given 30 days to present its findings.

Iran Denies Involvement, Calls Accusations “Absurd”

Amid speculation about external involvement, Iran vehemently denied any role in the coastal events or in supporting regime loyalists’ attacks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei dismissed the accusations as “absurd and baseless,” asserting that Iran had no interest in fueling further violence in Syria.

Baghaei condemned the killings, particularly those targeting minorities, stating, “There is no justification for attacks on Alawites, Christians, Druze, or other minorities.” He insisted that Syria’s transitional leadership bore responsibility for ensuring the safety of all citizens.

Iran also criticized Turkey for making statements it deemed misleading, urging Ankara to adopt a more responsible stance on Syria.

Similarly, Hezbollah denied any involvement in the coastal clashes. The Lebanese group, a longtime Assad ally, claimed that “certain factions are deliberately dragging Hezbollah’s name into Syrian affairs,” calling such allegations politically motivated.

Future Steps and Security Reinforcement

With the official end of military operations, Syrian authorities announced new security measures to prevent future instability. The Defense Ministry pledged to strengthen security patrols, dismantle any remaining sleeper cells, and ensure that regime loyalists do not regroup.

Colonel Hassan Abdel Ghani sent a clear warning to any remaining Assad loyalists: “To those who remain of the defeated regime and its fleeing officers, our message is clear—if you return, we will be waiting for you. There will be no mercy for those whose hands are stained with innocent blood.”

As Syria’s new leadership works to consolidate control over the country’s volatile regions, the coastal events have underscored the lingering challenges of post-Assad Syria, with international actors closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.