Syria’s New Leadership Appoints Three Figures to Dismantle Assad’s Sectarian Legacy

In a significant step toward national reconciliation, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has appointed three prominent figures to the newly established Supreme Committee for Preserving Civil Peace. Tasked with healing the sectarian wounds left by decades of Assad-era rule, the committee’s formation marks a critical juncture in post-revolution Syria.

The selection of Sheikh Hassan Soufan, a native of Lattakia and the head of community security in the coastal region, and Sheikh Anas Ayrout, from Baniyas in Tartous province, was widely expected. Both have played instrumental roles in reassuring the coastal population, fostering reconciliation, and mitigating tensions since Assad’s fall on December 8, 2024.

However, the third appointee, Khaled Al-Ahmad, has ignited controversy. Once an unofficial adviser to Bashar al-Assad, Al-Ahmad was previously accused of corruption and political maneuvering. His inclusion in the committee has sparked debate, raising questions about his past and his role in Syria’s transitional period.

The Coastal Conflict and the Urgency for Reconciliation

The appointment of the committee comes in the wake of violent clashes in the Syrian coastal region, a stronghold of the former regime. Fighting erupted on March 6 in rural Jableh, Lattakia, when remnants of Assad’s forces launched a coordinated attack against security units. The offensive triggered heavy battles across Lattakia and Tartous, with reports of massacres against civilians.

In response, President Sharaa announced the formation of a national investigation committee to probe the violence. The establishment of the Civil Peace Committee shortly after reflects an urgent effort to prevent further bloodshed and avert sectarian reprisals.

Who Is Khaled Al-Ahmad? From Regime Insider to Key Negotiator

Born in Homs in 1980, Khaled Al-Ahmad remains one of the most enigmatic and controversial figures in Syria’s recent history.

Raised in a politically influential family—his father was a senior Baath Party official—Al-Ahmad gravitated towards the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), diverging from his family’s ideological path. He built deep connections within the Assad regime, leveraging his networks to rise within the corridors of power.

During the Syrian uprising, Al-Ahmad emerged as an informal adviser to Bashar al-Assad, playing a key role in orchestrating the regime’s so-called “national reconciliation” strategy. He also acted as a clandestine envoy, engaging in backchannel diplomacy with U.S. and U.N. officials, facilitated by journalist Nir Rosen.

However, by 2018, his standing within the regime collapsed. Accused of financial corruption and conducting unauthorized international dealings, Al-Ahmad was exiled to Lebanon and later barred from returning to Syria.

Al-Ahmad’s Role in the Fall of Assad

Despite his forced departure, Al-Ahmad resurfaced as a pivotal figure in the final chapter of the Assad regime.

According to the British magazine The Economist, Al-Ahmad had maintained ties with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the current Syrian president, since their school years. In 2021, he reportedly entered Idlib via Turkish intermediaries, engaging in discussions about toppling the Assad regime.

By late 2024, as opposition forces advanced, Al-Ahmad played a decisive role in persuading key military officers to defect, accelerating Assad’s downfall. His primary mission was to negotiate surrenders, ensuring a rapid regime collapse without catastrophic bloodshed.

As opposition forces—including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions—advanced toward Aleppo and Damascus, Al-Ahmad delivered secret messages to top Syrian military officials, urging them not to resist.

His message was clear: “You will not be pursued if you withdraw peacefully.”

This tactic crippled the regime’s defenses, leading to a swift collapse.

When HTS launched its final assault on Aleppo, Al-Ahmad orchestrated the surrender of key military commanders, preventing a drawn-out battle. His mediation also secured the evacuation of 630 military cadets from the city’s academy, sparing them from being trapped in the conflict.

After the fall of Aleppo, he reportedly sent a message to Sharaa: “The road to Damascus is open.”

With defensive lines crumbling, Al-Ahmad extended his efforts to the Republican Guard—the last line of defense for Assad—convincing them to stand down. This ensured that Damascus fell without major resistance, effectively ending the regime’s reign.

Throughout the battle, Al-Ahmad maintained direct communication with Sharaa, providing real-time updates and coordinating safe exits for defecting commanders. His role significantly shortened the war, allowing for a political transition with minimal urban destruction.

Hassan Soufan: From Prisoner to Community Security Chief

Hassan Soufan, known by his alias “Abu al-Baraa”, is a high-profile Syrian figure with a complex past.

Born in Latakia in 1979, Soufan studied economics at Tishreen University before pursuing Islamic studies in Saudi Arabia. In 2004, he was arrested in Saudi Arabia on charges of associating with Al-Qaeda and spent 18 months in prison before returning to Syria.

Upon his return, Assad’s security forces arrested him again, sentencing him to life imprisonment in Saidnaya prison, Syria’s notorious detention center. He remained incarcerated for 12 years until his release in December 2016, as part of a prisoner exchange deal between the regime and the Islamist faction Ahrar al-Sham.

Following his release, Soufan rose to prominence within Ahrar al-Sham, leading the group during a turbulent period. However, in 2019, he resigned from his position, opting to remain active in the revolution without aligning with a specific faction.

Today, Soufan oversees “Community Security Affairs” in the Syrian coastal region, playing a critical role in mediating sectarian tensions.

A Critical Test for Syria’s Transitional Leadership

The formation of the Civil Peace Committee underscores the Syrian government’s efforts to mend the fractures left by the Assad regime. However, the inclusion of Khaled Al-Ahmad, a former regime insider, raises questions about the balance between reconciliation and accountability.

For many, the real test lies in whether the committee can prevent sectarian violence, foster national unity, and ensure that justice is served—not just against the remnants of the Assad regime, but against all factions that have committed war crimes.

As Syria embarks on its post-Assad era, the challenge ahead is clear: Can a nation shattered by sectarianism truly rebuild on the foundation of justice and reconciliation?

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.