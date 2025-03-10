Sharaa and Abdi Sign Agreement to Integrate SDF Into the State

President Ahmad al-Sharaa and the Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, signed what has been described as a historic agreement, stipulating the integration of SDF forces into Syrian state institutions while affirming the unity of Syrian territory and rejecting any partition plans.

Agreement Details

According to the agreement, the Syrian state commits to guaranteeing the rights of all citizens by enabling them to participate in the political process and state institutions based on competence, without any religious or ethnic discrimination.

The Kurdish community has been recognized as an integral part of the Syrian state, with assurances of its constitutional rights within the framework of national unity.

Comprehensive Ceasefire and Institutional Integration

In a move aimed at strengthening stability, the agreement includes a nationwide ceasefire as a step toward ending military operations and establishing peace.

Additionally, the agreement stipulates the integration of all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the administration of the Syrian state, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields.

Furthermore, both parties affirmed their commitment to ensuring the return of all displaced persons to their towns and villages, with the Syrian state providing protection for them.

