Israel Seeks to Establish a New Reality to Cement Its Occupation of Southern Syria

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has reported that Israel is working to shape a new reality in the areas it occupies in southern Syria by establishing a “defensive system” across three geographical zones.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced that Israel would prevent forces affiliated with Syria’s new administration from entering the territories it has occupied since the fall of the Assad regime.

The Israeli officials also stated that they would block the presence of “Sunni jihadist militants,” highlighting that numerous military sites abandoned by the Syrian army are now stockpiled with weapons that could fall into the hands of armed groups.

According to the newspaper, Israel has conveyed warnings on this matter to the Syrian administration through multiple direct channels. Furthermore, Israel intends to maintain its forces in the buffer zone under the terms of the 1974 disengagement agreement. This zone includes Mount Hermon, recently seized by Israel, which it claims provides strategic oversight of Damascus and Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley. The buffer zone extends from Mount Hermon to the tri-border area where Syria, Jordan, and Israel converge, near the southern end of the Sea of Galilee.

“Zone of influence”

The second of the three occupied areas is referred to by Israel as the “security zone,” encompassing numerous Syrian villages. The Israeli military regularly conducts incursions into this area under the pretext of “operational necessities” to prevent militants from advancing toward the buffer zone and the occupied Golan Heights. However, Israel acknowledges that this zone also serves a strategic purpose by enabling long-range surveillance and precision strikes.

The third area, designated as the “zone of influence,” extends eastward to the Damascus-Suweida highway, spanning 65 kilometers in width. Israel justifies its control over this region by asserting that, during the Syrian civil war, it functioned as a self-governing area. Israel now aims to maintain this status quo once stability is restored in Syria.

The newspaper also noted that Israel considers the Druze population in the region as a community to which it has a certain obligation, including ensuring their protection and meeting their essential needs. This stance aligns with Israel’s broader commitment to the Druze population within its own borders. In line with this policy, Israel recently announced plans to allow Syrian workers, particularly from the Druze community, to be employed in the occupied Golan settlements. Defense Minister Katz confirmed that Israel would soon facilitate employment opportunities for Druze workers from Syria.

Yedioth Ahronoth further highlighted that Israel does not conceal its aspiration to transform Syria into a federal state, effectively leading to the fragmentation of the Syrian Arab Republic. The report also touched on discussions between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu, during which Trump reportedly raised the possibility of Israeli control over Syria. While Israel does not seek to govern Syria outright, Trump’s support has enabled Netanyahu and Katz to pursue the establishment of a new, demilitarized reality in southern Damascus.

Tel Aviv views a major challenge in Trump’s intention to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, a prospect that has raised concerns in Israel. Israeli officials are actively seeking to persuade Trump to maintain an American presence in Syria until the situation stabilizes. This effort is particularly driven by fears that a U.S. withdrawal would leave the Kurds vulnerable to a potential Turkish incursion into the eastern Euphrates region. Although Israel successfully influenced Trump’s decision during his first term, securing a similar commitment in his current term remains uncertain.

