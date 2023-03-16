Qatar Affirms Support for Comprehensive Justice for Syrian People

The Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar expressed regret over the fact that the tragedies in Syria have been further compounded by the recent earthquakes, according to Syria TV.

The State of Qatar has reiterated its unwavering support for global efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive justice for the Syrian people. The State of Qatar has urged the international community to continue providing assistance to Syrians and to intensify their efforts in both the humanitarian and political sectors.

Assistant Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, delivered a speech during an event titled “12 Years and the Number is Increasing: Continuing Human Rights Violations in Syria”. The event was organized by the United States in collaboration with the Syrian Network for Human Rights and saw participation from the Netherlands and Germany.

During his speech, Khulaifi expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event, highlighting their shared concern regarding the human rights situation in Syria over the past years. He acknowledged that the ongoing conflict has led to the displacement of millions of refugees across the globe, as well as the detention and torture of thousands of Syrians, along with the destruction of cities and the demolition of buildings.

Khulaifi expressed regret over the fact that the tragedies in Syria have been further compounded by the recent earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria. He noted that the State of Qatar responded promptly and urgently to the situation by setting up an air bridge to provide humanitarian and medical assistance, as well as sending rescue forces to help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the disaster.

Khulaifi highlighted that his country has been a staunch supporter of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s efforts to establish the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria. He further noted that the State of Qatar is the primary sponsor of the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism, which aims to investigate and prosecute individuals responsible for the most severe crimes under international law that have been committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.