Will “Unwilling” Qatar Soon Join Ranks of Returnees to Syria?

Qatar's tough stance aims to achieve various goals, including pressuring Damascus to make more concessions at the reconciliation table, according to Athr Press.

Qatar has been known for its staunch opposition to the Syrian government and its rejection of any attempts at reconciliation. However, there are signs that this may change due to shifting international policies toward Syria. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, recently reiterated Qatar’s position during a speech at the United Nations conference, stating that “it is wrong to exploit humanitarian aid for political purposes.” Nonetheless, experts predict that Qatar may be inclined to change its policy towards Syria in the near future.

Regarding this matter, Abdullah Suleiman Ali wrote in the Lebanese newspaper “An-Nahar Al-Arabi” that “despite Qatar’s consistent announcement of its refusal to change its political stance towards Syria, the coincidence of its usual position with leaks about the fate of the Syrian Coalition embassy in Doha is a new development.”

There were reports that the Qatari authorities were exerting pressure on their occupants to evacuate them in preparation for keeping pace with the regional and international political changes surrounding the Syrian issue and making changing the political approach an inevitable option.

According to observers of the Syrian scene, there seems to be a distribution of roles between Turkey and Qatar regarding their approach toward Syria. Turkey is seen as taking a more flexible diplomatic approach, while Qatar is taking a harder line. Some analysts believe that Qatar’s tough stance aims to achieve various goals, including keeping Damascus under pressure to make more concessions at the reconciliation table. This approach is part of a broader strategy to use both carrots and sticks to achieve Qatar’s regional foreign policy objectives.

The Iraqi writer Farouk Yusuf published an article on the newspaper “Al-Arab” entitled “What is the price of Syria’s return?” “Some are still reluctant to announce their desire to join the voices calling for an end to the estrangement.

“Arabs today feel ashamed because they are being called upon to clarify their position and face reality, to acknowledge what they have done and what they have not done, what they have gained and what they have lost. They abandoned the Syrian state and did not support the peaceful demands of the people, and as a result, lost the ability to exert pressure on Syria.”

There are various views and opinions regarding the reasons behind the changes in the policies of Arab countries towards Syria, but most agree on two ideas. The first is that these changes happened without any concessions made by the Syrian government. The second idea is that international developments between the world’s major powers have influenced the policies of some of these countries toward Syria.

