Damascus Welcomes Congressional Vote to Repeal “Caesar Act,” Calling It a Step Toward Building Trust

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday welcomed the decision by the U.S. House of Representatives to vote in favor of repealing the so-called “Caesar Act,” describing it as a significant step forward that reflects the success of recent diplomatic efforts led by the Syrian government under the direct supervision of President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

In an official statement released through its media channels, the ministry said the decision marked a pivotal moment in restoring mutual trust and opening a new avenue for cooperation. It emphasized that the development could pave the way for broader economic recovery and help restore opportunities long denied to the Syrian people under the burden of sanctions.

The statement also noted that the upcoming Senate vote—expected next week—could establish the foundation for tangible improvements in import flows, enhanced access to essential goods and medical supplies, and the creation of conditions conducive to reconstruction and economic revitalization.

Continuing Efforts to Lift Restrictions

The Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to working for the full removal of remaining sanctions in the interest of the Syrian people. It expressed gratitude to all parties who supported the repeal and voiced optimism that the forthcoming Senate vote would lead to a complete dismantling of the sanctions regime, potentially opening new horizons for cooperation between Damascus and Washington.

Repeal in Its Final Stages

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, which included a provision repealing the Caesar Act sanctions imposed on Syria. The move has been described as the most significant step to date in the process of lifting U.S. sanctions on Damascus.

Mohammad Alaa Ghanem, Head of Political Affairs at the Syrian American Council, confirmed that the vote passed with 312 members in favour and 112 opposed, calling it “the most difficult hurdle, now overcome.”

Tarek Ketila, President of the Syrian American Coalition, noted that the repeal had successfully cleared its first legislative stage and now awaits final approval in the U.S. Senate in the coming days.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.