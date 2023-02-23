Aid Continues Across Syrian Airports and Borders – 214 Aircrafts

An Iranian plane carrying 40 tons of medical supplies, food, and medicine for those affected by the earthquake arrived at Aleppo International Airport, according to al-Watan.

On Wednesday, additional aid arrived in Syria to support the state’s relief efforts for those affected by the earthquake. Nine planes landed at airports in Aleppo, Damascus, and Lattakia, including five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Indonesia, and one from Iran. Notably, the first plane from Europe to arrive directly in Damascus was recorded, as previous European planes had preferred to land in Beirut. This brings the total number of aid planes to have arrived in the country since the earthquake disaster to 214 as of Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, five planes from the United Arab Emirates arrived in Syria. Two of them landed at Damascus International Airport, one carrying over 100 tons of food, blankets, clothes, and electricity generators, while the second carried 32 tons and 220 kilograms of foodstuffs. Additionally, two planes arrived at Lattakia International Airport carrying 46 tons of food and relief aid. The fifth plane landed at Aleppo International Airport, carrying 26.5 tons of relief materials and aid for those affected by the earthquake.

Two Indonesian planes carrying aid, an official and a relief delegation arrived at Damascus International Airport.

In this context, an Iranian plane carrying 40 tons of medical supplies, food, and medicine for those affected by the earthquake arrived at Aleppo International Airport. Meanwhile, Russia continued to provide relief assistance, with the Lattakia Health Directorate receiving medical aid from Russia on Wednesday. The aid included various types of medical materials and medicines.

On Tuesday, a 30-ton shipment of humanitarian relief aid provided by the Russian Republic of Chechnya arrived at the shelters in Al-Assad Sports City and Al-Basel Stadium in Lattakia. The aid has been delivered to support and assist those affected by the earthquake.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus, Counselor Yassin Al-Hajimi, has announced to Al-Watan that since the seventh of this month, Iraq has provided more than ten thousand tons of relief and food aid, as well as logistical materials and nearly 4 million litres of fuel to Syria.

Hajimi emphasized that Iraq remains committed to providing aid and stated, “We have received approval from the Syrian authorities for the entry of 385 large aid trucks today. Each truck has a capacity of more than 30 tons of relief materials.”

Meanwhile, an aid convoy organized by the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce arrived in the Aleppo governorate from Jordan. The convoy consisted of six trucks carrying 100 tons of food, medical supplies, and blankets for those affected by the earthquake.

An aid plane the Norwegian Red Cross provided landed at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday. This marked the first time that a European plane carrying relief aid for those affected by the earthquake in Syria landed directly at the airport.

The plane’s arrival occurred in the presence of the head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, Khaled Hboubati, and the deputy head of the Norwegian mission, Slack Heldar.

In a statement to Al-Watan, Hboubati expressed his satisfaction with the arrival of European planes at Damascus International Airport, saying, “This is what we had hoped for. It has been almost 12 years since the last European plane landed at Damascus International Airport, and we are delighted to see this plane arrive.”

Hboubati emphasized the significance of the aid carried by the plane from the Norwegian Red Cross. Still, he highlighted the greater importance of the plane’s arrival from Europe directly to Syria. He added, “I am confident that other European planes will follow and land at Damascus International Airport.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.