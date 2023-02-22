More than 205 Aid Planes Landed in Syria from Brothers and Friends

On Tuesday, Damascus International Airport, Aleppo, and Lattakia received a total of six aid planes from the United Arab Emirates, according to al-Watan.

As of Tuesday, Syrian airports have received over two hundred aid planes from brotherly and friendly countries. These countries have stood by the Syrian people in their time of need, providing aid that has arrived by plane and across the border.

On Tuesday, three Syrian airports – Damascus, Aleppo, and Lattakia – received 13 planes carrying 348.78 tons of aid from the UAE, Oman, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kuwait. This brings the total number of aid planes that have arrived, as of Tuesday evening, to 205. In addition, aid convoys have continued to arrive by land from Iraq, Oman, and Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Damascus International Airport, Aleppo, and Lattakia received a total of six aid planes from the United Arab Emirates, as well as two planes from Tajikistan and one from Uzbekistan carrying 47.55 tons of food aid. In addition, two planes from the Sultanate of Oman landed at Aleppo International Airport, with the first carrying 12 tons of food and health supplies, and the second carrying 10 tons of food to aid those affected by the earthquake.

In similar news, a plane belonging to Cham Wings Company arrived loaded with 8 tons and 371 kg of food, clothes and medicines, provided by the Syrian community in Kuwait.

In Iraq, the Husseiniya shrine has announced the dispatch of an aid convoy to assist the victims of the earthquake in Syria. The shrine has also offered to treat cancer patients and elderly individuals affected by the earthquake at its hospitals in Karbala province.

Hassan al-Abaiji, the Secretary-General of the Husseiniya shrine, has announced that many vehicles loaded with humanitarian, medical, and food aid have arrived in Latakia Governorate. He also stressed that they are coordinating to deliver a second dose of aid to the areas affected by the earthquake in Syria as soon as possible.

The Abbasid shrine in Iraq has announced the dispatch of a humanitarian aid convoy consisting of 76 vehicles to aid the victims of the earthquake. The convoy includes hundreds of tons of aid in the form of food and medical supplies, clothing, furniture, and blankets. Additionally, the convoy includes tons of fuel, two medical detachments with a total of 220 paramedics, and 25 tents.

Thirteen new relief aid buses, including seven provided by the Jordanian government, a truck from the Syrian embassy in Jordan, a truck from the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, two trucks from the Sultanate of Oman, and two trucks from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s Archdiocese of Jordan, have arrived at the Nasib border crossing. These vehicles are loaded with relief, food, medical, and clothing materials intended for the Syrian governorates affected by the earthquake. The convoy was received by the Jordanian consul at the Jordanian embassy in Damascus, Anwar Al-Baddawi, the head of the governorate council in Daraa, and members of the Red Crescent Organization’s Daraa branch, who will transport the aid to the affected governorates.

