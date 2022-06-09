Mekdad Receives Copy of Credentials of Bahrain Ambassador to Damascus

Mekdad expressed Syria's keenness to maintain the best relations with Bahrain and all Arab countries, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, received on Thursday a copy of the credentials of Waheed Mubarak Sayyar as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Syria.

Mekdad stressed during his meeting with Sayyar, Syria’s keenness to maintain the best relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain and all Arab countries as well, wishing him success in performing his task in enhancing and strengthening relations between Syria and Bahrain.

Mekdad stated the need to solve all the intra-Arab disputes and consolidation to counter the common challenges.

Ambassador Sayyar stressed Bahrain’s keenness to enhance relations with Syria and develop all-fields cooperation. He reiterated Bahrain’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

Sayyar also stressed the importance of activating the signed cooperation agreements and promoting these agreements and pacts to the highest levels, saying that he is looking forward to holding the meetings of the joint economic committee as soon as possible.

