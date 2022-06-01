Lavrov Confirms Common Position on Syria Return to Arab League

Lavrov said Russia and Bahrain have a common position on Syria's return to the Arab League, according to al-Watan.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, reiterated on Tuesday the need for a political solution to the crisis in Syria in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 of 2015. He declared that his country and Bahrain have a common position on Syria’s return to the Arab League.

During a press conference with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, in Manama, Lavrov said: “We talked about the crisis in Syria and the need to find a political solution and implement Security Council Resolution 2254. We expressed hope that Syria will return to the Arab League. We have a common position and will continue to work towards that.”

During the talks, Lavrov said, problems related to global food security were discussed, blaming the West for “sanctions imposed on anyone who refuses to submit to its hegemony, closing its ports to Russian ships and cutting off supply chains.”

Lavrov stressed that Russia has done everything in its power to solve the world’s food problem and has been taking action for the “free” export of Ukrainian grain for more than a month. He stressed that if the Kiev authorities solve the problem of mines in ports, the Russian fleet will provide unhindered traffic of grain-laden ships to the Mediterranean.

