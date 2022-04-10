Sniper Officer Killed on Idleb Border; Another Assassinated in Suweida

Two pro-government snipers were killed in Syria, in both Idleb and Suweida, according to Baladi News.

On Sunday, pro-government pages circulated photos of a captain named Jaafar Mustafa Shamlus, a native of Lattakia governorate, claiming he was killed in the Idleb governorate on Saturday.

Based on the photos being circulated, Shamlus operated as a sniper and held the rank of captain with the regime forces and militias. These parties have been engaged in open warfare against Syrians since 2011.

On Saturday, the Amjad Agency of the Tahrir al-Sham published a video that it said was “to target a position held by Russian militias and the regime on the Dadikh axis, east of Idleb governorate.”

Military observers reported that several regime forces, including a sniper, were killed in a shelling of the Dadikh axis, on Saturday.

In conjunction with the sniper’s death, official pages of the Baath Party on Sunday mourned aviation Colonel Wasim al-Qalani. He was struck by unidentified assailants on Saturday on the Shahba-Mardak road in the northern Suweida governorate.

Qalani comes from the town of Shahba in the Suweida governorate, where assassinations are increasingly taking place against regime and militia figures.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.