Amman Talks to Proceed Without Suweida Representation

Jordan, Syria and the United States will hold a trilateral meeting in Amman tomorrow without representatives from Syria’s Druze-majority Suweida province, a source told Syria TV on Monday.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Aseed al-Sheibani, and the US Special Envoy will focus on reinforcing a fragile ceasefire in Suweida and coordinating reconstruction, following talks on 19 July.

Damascus says dialogue with Suweida’s tribal and factional leaders remains “under consideration”, but disputes over attendees have stalled invitations to figures such as Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, Al-Quds al-Arabi reported.

The exclusion underscores the difficulty of aligning Damascus’ centralised policies with Suweida’s autonomy demands, as protests in the province continue to face violent crackdowns.

