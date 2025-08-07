New Syrian Army’s Senior Officials Linked to Jihadist Ideologies, Raising Concerns

A recent report has revealed that 22 senior military officials in the New Syrian Army, including key figures such as the Minister of Defense, Deputy Minister of Defense, and Chief of Staff, have backgrounds tied to jihadist organizations, raising significant concerns about the stability of Syria’s new regime and potential security threats to neighboring countries, including Israel.

The report, published by Alma’s Blog on August 6, 2025, details the affiliations of these officials with extremist groups on the Salafi-jihadist spectrum, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahrar al-Sham, and Ansar al-Tawhid. Notably, some commanders, such as the Air Force Commander Asim Rashid al-Hawari and the Republican Guard Commander Abd al-Rahman Hussein al-Khatib, have ties to Jabhat al-Nusra and other groups with extreme ideologies. The presence of foreign fighters, including those from Egypt, Jordan, and the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP), within units like the 84th Division, further complicates the ideological landscape of the army.

The New Syrian Army, formed after the fall of the Assad regime, incorporates units that participated in recent clashes against the Druze in Suweida in July 2025. Divisions such as the 40th, 52nd, 82nd, and 42nd, led by commanders with jihadist affiliations, were involved, with some soldiers reportedly wearing ISIS patches during the conflict. This has intensified fears about the army’s ideological alignment and its potential to destabilize Syria’s fragile post-Assad governance.

The report highlights that the Salafi-jihadist ideology, which views Israel and religious minorities as enemies, could pose a direct security challenge to the region. For instance, the 70th Division, led by Issam Bouidani of the former Jaysh al-Islam, operates in eastern Rif Damascus and has a history of targeting minorities. Similarly, the 86th Division, under Ahmad Ahsan Fiadh al-Hiyas, has faced criticism for actions against Kurdish and Yazidi populations, sparking violent confrontations in eastern Syria.

Despite efforts to integrate diverse rebel factions into a unified military structure, the report notes significant challenges, including defections, tribal conflicts, and difficulties in maintaining regular salary payments, particularly in the 86th Division. The inclusion of foreign combatants with extremist ideologies, reportedly approved by the United States, has raised questions about the new regime’s intentions and its ability to control these elements.

Analysts warn that the ideological leanings of the New Syrian Army’s leadership could undermine efforts to stabilize Syria and may escalate tensions with neighboring countries. As the regime works to consolidate power, the international community is closely monitoring the army’s actions, particularly in volatile regions like Suweida and eastern Syria, where clashes with local populations and ISIS remnants continue.

The report concludes that the list of jihadist-affiliated commanders is likely incomplete due to information gaps and the rebranding of extremist organizations under the army’s framework. This suggests that the true extent of radical ideologies within the New Syrian Army may be significantly larger, posing ongoing challenges for both Syria’s future and regional security.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.