Suweida’s Supreme Legal Committee Appoints Alleged War Criminal to Lead Internal Security

The Supreme Legal Committee, established by Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri, has appointed Shakeeb Ajud Nasr, a former head of the Political Security Branch in Tartus under Bashar al-Assad’s regime, as the head of internal security for Suweida province. Nasr, born in Najran village in northwestern Suweida, is accused of committing widespread human rights violations during his tenure in various security roles under the ousted regime, prompting widespread criticism and questions about the committee’s intentions.

The appointment has sparked outrage among Syrians, with many viewing it as a rejection of the Syrian revolution and the sacrifices made during the civil war. Critics point to Hijri’s earlier demands for compensation for Suweida residents killed while serving in Assad’s army as further evidence of his disregard for the revolution’s legacy. Some accuse the move of being a step toward isolating Suweida from the rest of Syria, potentially creating an autonomous “canton” similar to the self-administration model in northeastern Syria, independent of the central government in Damascus. Notably, the Syrian Ministry of Interior had already appointed Brigadier General Ahmad al-Dalati as Suweida’s internal security chief, highlighting a direct challenge to the central government’s authority.

Broader Appointments and Accusations

Nasr’s appointment is part of a series of designations by the Supreme Legal Committee, which include the formation of a temporary executive office for Suweida. The committee named Maher Ghalib al-Andarani as the province’s secretary-general and appointed several others to oversee key sectors:

Lawyer Majid Saeed al-Bayrouti for transportation, electricity, and communications.

Dr. Mazen Fares al-Taweel for health, culture, youth, and sports.

Engineer Khaldoun Fawzi Abu Saada for economy, trade, and industry.

Engineer Nidal Mohammed Aziz for planning, budgeting, and public sector companies.

Lawyer Issam Araj for agriculture, water resources, and real estate.

Dr. Nawal Younis Naim for education, tourism, antiquities, environment, and mineral resources.

These appointments have intensified accusations that Hijri is attempting to establish an independent administrative framework in Suweida, detached from Syria’s central government. Two weeks ago, Hijri announced the formation of legal and humanitarian committees to “systematically organize legal and humanitarian work” and protect citizens’ rights during this “sensitive phase.” Critics argue these actions signal an intent to sever ties with Damascus and its institutions, further fueling concerns about regional fragmentation in Syria’s volatile post-Assad era.

