Attack on Syria Government Forces Reported in Deir-ez-Zor

One government fighter was killed and three others were wounded, on Tuesday, in an armed attack by unidentified gunmen in a town east of Deir-ez-Zor, east Syria.

Unidentified gunmen, who were riding a motorbike, shot dead the 31-year-old Maher al-Sayed, a member of the government’s 4th Armored Division, Kayin al-Sultan, a resident of the Tayyana village, 50 kilometers east of Deir ez-Zor, said.

Also, three others were injured during the assault while walking with al-Sayed on the al-Quriyah town highway, 45 kilometers east of Deir-ez-Zor.

Among the injured, Jassas al-Sayel, one of the ammunition officials in the 4th Armored Division, was transported to the military hospital in Deir-ez-Zor because he was in a critical condition, as he was hit with four bullets, al-Sultan said citing a doctor in the hospital.

Both Sayed and Sayel, who hailed from Tayyana, had worked with the government forces for more than three years.

The Syrian desert and areas in the Deir-ez-Zor eastern countryside are posing an ongoing concern for the Iranian-backed militias and the government forces as they repeatedly incur heavy losses due to Islamic State (ISIS) sleeper cells operations, despite launching large-scale security campaigns to comb the area.

On Sunday, a member of the Iranian-backed Liwa Abu al-Fadhal al-Abbas was shot dead by members of the same militia following a brawl that evolved into a shooting in al-Mayadin, a town in Deir ez-Zor eastern countryside.

Also, last week, more than nine members of the Iranian-backed militia were killed and wounded in an armed attack in the Palmyra desert, east Syria.

