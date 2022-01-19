All Syrian Ports Closed due to Bad Weather

All seaports on the Syrian coast were closed for maritime navigation due to the prevailing weather conditions, until further notice, according to SANA.

The General Directorate for Ports announced on Tuesday that all seaports on the Syrian coast were closed for maritime navigation due to the prevailing weather conditions.

General Director Brigadier Eng Samer Kobrusly told SANA that all maritime or fishing ports in the coastal area were closed.

Kobrusly noted that the closure was a result of the weather conditions prevailing on the Syrian coast, due to strong winds and low visibility.

He pointed out that the closure will continue until the weather condition stabilizes.

