Syria Faces Worst Drought in 70 Years

Syria is experiencing its worst drought in 70 years, in a major challenge to farmers and agricultural activity, Baladi News reports.

“Syria is suffering from the effects of climate change. It is experiencing the worst drought in 70 years as a result of the lack of rain in most areas, and in other areas, such as coastal areas that are exposed to rainstorms. This leads to damaged crops, which affects farmers. Other areas are experiencing high heat waves,” said Engineer Rowaida al-Nahar, director of environmental safety at the regime’s Ministry of Local Administration and Environment.

“One of the main characteristics of the drought in Syria is its unpredictability,” Nahar added.

In recent years, Syria has been hit by successive droughts, with rainfall rates halving in most areas during the seasons: 1990-1991, 1998-1999, 2007-2008, 2016-2017, 2020-2021.

